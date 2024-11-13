House Republicans gasped when President-elect Donald Trump announced Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for allegedly having sex with a minor, as his nominee for attorney general, according to multiple sources.

"There was an audible gasp from the members in the room the moment they found out," CNN reporter Annie Grayer posted on X.

House GOP members were meeting behind closed doors when they heard the news that Trump named Matt Gaetz to be his Attorney General.



There was an audible gasp from the members in the room the moment they found out, according to a source in the room. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 13, 2024

The attorney general reports directly to the president and is one of the most important positions in the Cabinet. It is also the post that will potentially dismiss Trump's two federal criminal cases and possibly defend him against criminal cases in New York and Georgia.

Gaetz is undergoing an investigation of his own as the House Ethics Committee is looking into whether the Republican politician "engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct"; all of which Gaetz denied.

Originally published by Latin Times