Lara Trump said she will step down from her post as chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), claiming she has fulfilled her goals as she looks to take Marco Rubio's Florida Senate seat should he be confirmed as secretary of state.

"The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting," said Trump, the wife of President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric, in a publication on X. She specified that the goals in question were "surpass all fundraising goals," "build the largest army of lawyers and poll watchers to ensure election integrity," and "turn out millions of Americans and low propensity voters during early voting."

Serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life.



At the RNC, we had three distinct goals:



1) surpass all fundraising records



2) build the largest army of lawyers and poll watchers… pic.twitter.com/bcHdDHhwQq — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) December 9, 2024

Trump gave an interview to the Associated Press on the same day as she made the announcement reiterating she would "seriously consider" throwing her hat in the ring to replace Rubio.

"If I'm being completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that's something that's real for me, But yeah, I would 100% consider it;" she added.

Trump has been the most vocal candidate when discussing her eagerness to fill the post. Speaking to Fox News in mid-November, she said that "to have that opportunity, I think would be incredible, and no one knows better than I do the America first agenda or the goals of Donald Trump and the coming four years."

Trump has formally received the support of Rick Scott, the other Florida senator. "I hope that's exactly who (Governor Ron DeSantis) picks," he told the outlet, adding that she "did a great job with the RNC. She's a great spokesperson. She's conservative," Scott said. His endorsement joins that of Sen. Kattie Britt from Alabama.

The decision regarding Rubio's replacement will be made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose team is still analyzing its options and won't likely announce a decision until the next year, according to a new report by NBC News, which quoted five people familiar with the process.

"The governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates," a DeSantis adviser told the outlet, adding that the governor is "not in a hurry to make an important decision."