A new study by UnidosUS revealed that the issue that most concerns Latino voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania is inflation. The study, released on Tuesday, also revealed that the top five issues for Latinos in the state (inflation, jobs and wages, crime and gun violence, healthcare, and affordable housing) were largely consistent with Latinos across the country.

Now a new study has revealed how overwhelming inflation actually is for the demographic, as Latinos more than 2 thousand miles away have also ranked it number one in their list of concerns heading into November's election.

The study, conducted by the Latino Community Foundation, revealed that the top issue on the minds of California's 9 million Latino registered voters is inflation with 57%, as Stocktonia reports.

But perhaps what was most revealing about their position about inflation is that respondents chose corporate greed, not politicians as the main reason for inflation. 32% attributed inflation to corporate actions, accusing companies of raising prices to achieve record profits, while 30% blamed the current administration's policies and 20% pointed to former president Trump's actions during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the study revealed that only 15% of those surveyed ranked the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration reform as top priorities and that, by more than a 3-to-1 margin, respondents indicated they would back a pro-choice candidate advocating for nationwide abortion access. Gary Seguro of BSP, the firm that conducted the survey, noted that this stance reflects a belief in personal choice rather than an endorsement of abortion itself.

Concerns about AI were also prevalent in the study, with 80% of voters supporting candidates who advocate for AI regulation to ensure safety and trustworthiness. Additionally, two-thirds of respondents expressed interest in receiving training to better understand AI.

When it comes to candidate preferences, 62% of registered Latino voters in California favor Vice President Kamala Harris, while 45% support Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz over Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance who only received 25% support. In the all-important Senate race, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff led Republican Steve Garvey by 15 points.

California Latino voters also expressed strong support for various ballot propositions which will be up for grabs this coming election. Notably, 66% plan to vote yes on Proposition 13, which seeks to repeal the 1995 rental housing act and allow local governments to limit rent prices. Additionally, voters backed Proposition 3, which aligns the state constitution with federal rulings on legal same-sex marriage.