A feud between loyal backers to Donald Trump exploded into the public eye when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called out far-right activist Laura Loomer for her "racist" posting about Vice President Kamala Harris and the political provocateur threatened to "expose" the Georgia Republican.

The two MAGA stalwarts began trading barbs after Loomer attacked Harris' Indian heritage on Sunday.

"If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand," Loomer wrote on X, linking to a posting from the vice president about visiting her grandparents in India when she was young.

Harris' mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican.

Greene responded Wednesday by saying the message should be deleted.

"This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever," Greene said, adding "@LauraLoomer should take this down."

Loomer responded by calling Greene a "raging anti semite" and telling her to "get over it."

"It's really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging anti semite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I'm a 'racist' because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti Trump spice shop and I mocked how she uses her Indian mom as a way to dodge questions," Loomer wrote.

"I won't be apologizing for having a sense of humor. I also believe in free speech, @mtgreenee which you clearly don't support. I get it. You're jealous of me because despite your planted hit pieces about me in the @nytimes, I won. Get over it," she said.

In another message of X, Loomer accused the Georgia representative of being racist.

"Hey MTG, speaking of racism, one of your former staffers told me you have a favorite word that starts with N. What if the staffer has a video?," Loomer wrote.

"It's rather ironic that MTG wants to call me a racist when MTG is a full blown ANTI SEMITE who believes that Jewish people use Space lasers to control the world," she said.

"I exposed you months ago and I'll do again you trailer trash harpy," Loomer said.

After MSNBC slammed Loomer as a "reprehensible racist" for the Harris tweet during a segment Thursday about her accompanying Trump to his debate Tuesday with Harris and then attending the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero even though she has said it was an "inside job," Loomer accused Greene of setting her up.

"Why is MTG working with Democrats to attack Trump Allies 50 days out from the election? It's time for people to come to terms with the fact that this woman is not who she pretends to be. MTG is the most miserable lying bitch in Congress and we need to inform more MAGA patriots of how treacherous this woman is," Loomer alleged.

"Why did @mtgreenee team up with MSNBC and the rest of the left wing media to demonize the only journalist who is exposing the wrong doings of Judge Merchan and his daughter?," said Loomer, who refers to herself as an "investigative journalist."

"MTG is hoping Donald Trump loses. She is a very jealous woman who is now working with MSNBC to attack his greatest Allies," Loomer went on. "She must be condemned by all of MAGA."

She also posted a series of screeds attacking MSNBC.