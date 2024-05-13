At least 11 people have lost their lives in a series of shooting incidents in the U.S. over the Mother's Day weekend.

Three people were killed, and 15 others sustained injuries in a shooting that took place at a party attended by approximately 1,000 people in Stockton, Alabama, on Saturday night, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Andre Reid.

Stockton is roughly 25 miles northeast of Mobile.

It is suspected that there were multiple shooters involved, as violence erupted around 9:30 p.m. at an open field utilized as an outdoor venue. No arrests have been made so far.

In Florida at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of S. Howard Avenue left three men with gunshot wounds.

All three men were transported to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead. The victims were identified as Kenneth Washington, 28, and Kevon Christmas, 23, according to Tampa police.

Elsewhere in Florida, police responded to reports of "multiple victims with gunshot wounds" at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Tallahassee. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other adult victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two people were killed in a shooting incident at an Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police responded to the incident at Elleven45 Lounge at 2:28 a.m., where they found six people who had been shot. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

A shooting at a house party early Sunday in Northborough, Massachusetts, a town approximately 36 miles east of Boston, resulted in the death of a 16-year-old. Among the injured was a 17-year-old who sustained a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

A partygoer informed a police officer shortly after 1 a.m., reporting that someone had pulled out a gun inside the residence, according to Northborough Police Chief Brian Griffin. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the property.

Three people were later arrested on weapons charges.

On Saturday night, a police officer from Euclid, Ohio, was fatally shot in an ambush by a gunman when the officer was responding to a residence on the 300 block of East 211th Street following a report of a disturbance.

The fallen officer was identified as Jacob Derbin. The suspect, identified as Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, was found dead inside a house in Shaker Heights, Ohio, US Marshals spokesperson Peter J. Elliott said during a Sunday evening news conference.