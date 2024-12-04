Tipping is an essential part of the service industry, especially in the United States, where many workers rely on gratuities to supplement their incomes. However, understanding the proper amount to tip can be tricky. George Kamel, a financial expert at Ramsey Solutions, recently released a detailed guide to help individuals navigate this common dilemma. His advice provides clarity on tipping in various everyday situations.

When dining at a sit-down restaurant, Kamel recommends tipping your server 15-20%. If the service is exceptional, 25% is appropriate. Servers typically earn a low hourly wage, so tips are crucial to their livelihood. If you receive subpar service, Kamel suggests reducing the tip but still leaving something.

For fast-food restaurants, tipping is optional. However, if employees go the extra mile, like delivering food to your table, a small tip is appreciated. Similarly, at buffet restaurants, while servers may not bring food to your table, they still handle drinks and clear plates. Kamel advises tipping at least 10%, more if the service is outstanding.

In the case of takeout, tipping is not mandatory, but a small gesture of appreciation is always welcomed. For restaurant deliveries, Kamel stresses the importance of tipping between 10-20%. The delivery driver ensures your meal arrives hot and on time, often in less-than-ideal conditions.

At a drive-in or carhop restaurant, tipping is encouraged. Kamel suggests 15-20% for carhops who deliver your meal with a smile, often under the challenging conditions of outdoor work.

When it comes to casual service providers like coffee baristas or bartenders, Kamel recommends tipping a dollar or two per drink. If you're at a bar and running a tab, the standard is 15-20%. Though tipping at a coffee shop may feel optional, it helps those workers, who often rely on tips for their livelihood.

For services such as housekeeping, car hops, and even restroom attendants, Kamel advises tipping in proportion to the level of service. A small tip, such as $2-5, shows appreciation for tasks that might otherwise go unnoticed. When staying at a hotel, leaving $5 for housekeeping during your stay, rather than at the end, can be a thoughtful gesture.

Finally, grocery delivery services should not be overlooked. With the rise of services like Shipt, tipping between 15-20% is standard for these workers who take on additional challenges such as traffic and shopping for you.

Kamel's guide serves as a helpful resource, simplifying tipping practices and ensuring fair compensation for workers in various service roles. Whether you're dining out or receiving deliveries, understanding the appropriate amount to tip fosters goodwill and supports the service professionals who often work behind the scenes.