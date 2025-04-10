Over 50 international students from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), the University of North Texas (UNT), Texas Tech University, and Texas Woman's University were removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), effectively having their student visas revoked, the Texas Tribune reported.

The revocations—19 at UTD, 27 at UNT, 3 at Texas Tech, and 4 at Texas Woman's—effectively terminate students' legal status more immediately and severely than visa cancellations alone, affecting their ability to work, remain in the U.S., or appeal the decision.

"These kinds of terminations kind of short-circuit due process by not allowing the student the opportunity to hear the specifics of their charges or defend themselves," said immigration lawyer Robert Hoffman in a statement to the Tribune.

Neither the universities nor federal officials have provided clear criteria for how the students are being selected for removal. However, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) statement released Wednesday said it had begun screening international students' social media accounts for content deemed antisemitic. The agency referenced pro-Palestinian demonstrations on U.S. campuses and said the policy is grounded in recent executive orders from President Donald Trump.

In a Faculty Senate meeting at UNT, Vice Chair William Joyner said the provost informed him of the student removals, though little additional information was provided. UTD, which has more than 4,500 international students, issued a statement noting that "this is a fluid situation, and we are communicating with affected students about the changes in their status as soon as possible."

Texas A&M University confirmed to Spectrum News that 15 students had their visas revoked. "Texas A&M follows all federal and state laws, while ensuring a campus culture that supports every Aggie every day," a spokesperson stated. Texas Tech University also confirmed three visa revocations and said it is offering affected students support within legal limits.

The wave of removals in Texas is part of a broader national initiative. The BBC reports that at least 300 student visas have been revoked across more than 80 U.S. universities including University of Oregon, University of Florida and University of Colorado.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the government is targeting visa holders involved in activities "counter to national interests," many of whom have participated in pro-Palestinian protests. Some visa revocations have also involved minor legal infractions, such as speeding tickets.

