A man known online as "Lieutenant Dan" went viral for surviving both Hurricanes Helene and Milton on his sailboat, prompting a popular influencer to gift him a new boat worth thousands, along with a streaming deal.

Joseph Malinowski, 54, who gained TikTok fame as "Lieutenant Dan," became an overnight sensation after deciding to ride out both storms in Tampa Bay aboard his 20-foot sailboat despite warnings from officials.

Malinowski, who lost his leg in a car accident at 16, got his nickname from the popular movie "Forrest Gump". The fictional character Lieutenant Dan was an amputee who also rode out a hurricane.

His story got even more views after TikToker Terrence Concannon documented the experience and started a GoFundMe page to support him. The account quickly garnered more than $40,000.

Adin Ross gifts Lieutenant Dan a new $100k boat along with a Kick deal to start streaming...



Just to find out later he was scammed by a criminal 💀 pic.twitter.com/hGJrCjSPwa — Mr. Wockster (@MrWockster) October 10, 2024

Soon after, popular Kick streamer Adin Ross also heard about Malinowski's story and decided to surprise him via a livestream announcement.

"I'm going to be able to pay for a boat for you. We're going to get you a nice boat in the range of $50,000 to $100,000," Ross told Malinowski on a livestream. "And we're going to get you a full-time Kick deal, which is a livestream deal where you can stream your entire voyages and all your adventures and you can have a passive income come in ... You can livestream and connect with fans all over the world, and they can really see your adventure, man."

Malinowski's newfound fame has been met with controversy from the public after concerns about his criminal history emerged. The Daily Mail reports that since 2012 Malowski has had contacts with police in Florida and North Carolina over 70times.

As Malinowski transitions into the spotlight, with Ross' help, he aims to use his platform to inspire others and live out a new life.

"You're giving me my life back. I'm 54 years old, and I've never gotten to live yet," Malinowski told Ross on the livestream. "I was satisfied with my social security disability check every month. That kept me [able to get] food and other things I might have needed. I was content with that, but I was never happy with it. I was content to be able to survive like that, but you're giving me the opportunity to live."