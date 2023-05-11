KEY POINTS Trump suggested he could end the Ukraine war within a day during Wednesday's town hall

He previously said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he was still president

The former president in March said he would let Russia take certain areas of Ukraine to avoid the war

Donald Trump earlier this week claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within a day, but an expert said it is unlikely the former president could accomplish that.

In a CNN town hall, Trump said he can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, adding that he would meet with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do so.

"I want everybody to stop dying. They're dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying," he said. "And I'll have that done in 24 hours."

🚨 Trump when asked on if he wants Ukraine or Russia to win the war: “I want everybody to stop dying. Russians and Ukrainians… and I’ll have that done in 24 hours.” pic.twitter.com/44FEth326z — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2023

However, Jeffrey Treistman, a professor of national security at the University of New Haven, refuted Trump's claim, adding that the former president has yet to present evidence proving he could end the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow within a day.

"[Trump has] provided zero evidence of how he would stop the war," Treitman was quoted as saying by The Hill. "There's nothing to substantiate that claim, and the probability and likelihood of being able to stop the war within 24 hours is very slim to none. That's the facts."

This was not the first time Trump said that he could have brought a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war if he was still president. He previously made a similar statement, coupled with a claim that the war would never have happened in the first place had he still been the sitting president.

Trump has never given any plans as to how he planned to stop the conflict. However, the former president in March of this year suggested that he would have let Putin take control of "certain areas" of Ukraine to avoid the war.

"That's without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated. At worst, I could've made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could've worked a deal," he said in a radio interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump has been repeatedly criticized for praising Putin, whom he called "savvy" and a "genius" after Russia invaded Ukraine. On Wednesday, he also refused to call Putin a war criminal, even after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against the Russian leader for his role in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children amid the war.