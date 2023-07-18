KEY POINTS Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed a baby boy

They named their son Luai, an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector"

The baby's exact birth date was not released

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas have welcomed their first child together.

A rep for Lohan confirmed to People and Page Six Monday that the 36-year-old actress and her financier husband welcomed a baby boy named Luai.

Luai is an Arabic name meaning "shield" or "protector."

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives. His exact birth date was not released.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep said in a statement to the outlets.

The actress' mother, Dina Lohan, told People Monday that she was "overwhelmed with love and joy" over the baby news.

The mother of four, 60, added that she was excited to meet her daughter's newborn baby boy.

"My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early," she told the outlet.

Lohan announced her pregnancy back in March by sharing via Instagram a photo of a onesie with "coming soon" across the chest.

"We are blessed and excited!" she captioned the post along with baby emojis.

In May, she showed off her growing baby bump by posting a snap of herself lounging poolside in a black swimsuit.

During a June interview with Allure, Lohan discussed her excitement for becoming a mom.

"I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lohan said. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it's probably baby emotion. It's overwhelming in a good way."

She also shared that she received some advice from her "Freaky Friday" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis on how she'll balance her career and raising a child.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" she revealed.

Lohan was first romantically linked to Shammas in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior.

She and the businessman got engaged in November 2021 after keeping their relationship very private for two years.

Lohan later revealed her engagement ring via Instagram, writing: "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love."

Less than one year later, the "Mean Girls" actress confirmed in July 2022 that she and Shammas had tied the knot.