Despite being from rival political parties, Donald Trump and Barack Obama shared an unexpected moment of camaraderie during Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington, D.C.

Their lighthearted exchange caught the attention of onlookers, and lip readers have since revealed intriguing snippets of their private conversation.

The interaction between Trump and Obama occurred as they sat side-by-side during Thursday's service. The pair appeared at ease, engaging in several minutes of private conversation and even sharing a laugh.

A lip reader's analysis revealed some fragments of their discussion, The Mirror reported. In one instance, Trump leaned into Obama, allegedly saying, "I've pulled out of that. It's the conditions. Can you imagine that?" The specific subject of this remark remains unclear.

In another exchange, Trump reportedly told Obama, "I can't talk, we have to find a quiet place. Sometimes this is a matter of importance, and we need to do this outside." Obama responded with a nod.

While the context of their conversation was not entirely deciphered, their demeanor suggested a shared understanding or moment of reflection.

The interaction carried a casual and "gossipy" tone, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror. She noted that, despite their well-documented political divides, the two seemed to exhibit a surprising level of mutual respect and comfort in each other's presence.