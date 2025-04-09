The list of Republicans rebelling against President Donald Trump's tariffs continues to grow, with a GOP lawmaker introducing a new Lower House bill seeking to limit the White House's ability to impose them unilaterally.

Concretely, Rep. Don Bacon introduced an initiative that would make tariffs expire after 60 days if Congress doesn't approve them. He told Axios that two other Republican lawmakers have signed as co-sponsors: Jeff Hurd from Colorado and Dan Newhouse from Washington. Two Democrats also signed as co-sponsors.

The bill would also allow Congress to pass a resolution of disapproval and eliminate tariffs at any given time. Bacon said that there are 10 other Republicans who want to support the bill but "want to talk to the trade representative first."

However, Bacon added that he won't bring the measure to a vote soon. "I don't think it's likely for this next month, maybe two months. I want that bill sitting there, and as we study the stock market, inflation, unemployment, this may be a viable way," he said.

Some counterparts in the Senate have introduced an identical bill, with over half a dozen co-sponsoring an identical bill introduced by Chuck Grassley last week. Moreover, Sen. Thom Tillis asked on Tuesday "whose throat do I get to choke" if the initiative ends up going south.

"I'm not condemning the approach because I'm not a trade expert. If you own this decision I look to you to figure out if we're going to be successful. If you don't own the decision, I'm just trying to figure out whose throat I get to choke if it's wrong and who do I put up in a platform and thank for their noble approach if they're right," Tillis asked U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a Senate hearing.

In another passage of his time before the microphone, Tillis added that Trump probably has until February to fix the economy before Republicans are punished at the polls. "I'm just trying to figure out if they're going to feel good about this...I wish you well but I am skeptical," the senator added.

Another senator sounding the alarm is Ted Cruz, who said last week that the measures could result in an electoral "bloodbath" in next year's midterm elections. In an episode of his podcast Verdict, Cruz said the tariffs pose "enormous risks" for the U.S. economy, as long-term levies would boost inflation and have a continued negative impact on markets.

Some influencers are also breaking with Trump, among them some of the top voices in the MAGA world, including Ben Shapiro and Dave Portnoy. Shapiro questioned the tariffs on the "All-In" podcast that he saw "contradictory" claims about the tariffs' goals. He also criticized the way they were implemented, saying "the way the tariff plan was rolled out is about as bad a rollout as you could do."

Portnoy, on his end, said on Monday he had lost about 15% of his net worth, or about $20 million, since markets began to plummet as a result of the tariffs. And even though he said he plans to continue supporting Trump for now, he said his patience is not eternal: "I'm going to roll with him for a couple days, a couple weeks, see how this pans out."

Originally published on Latin Times