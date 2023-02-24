KEY POINTS Tom Holland could appear in "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"

Spider-Man fans might encounter a multiverse cross-over between a live-action Tom Holland, and the Miles Morales animated character in "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."

In the latest episode of "The Hot Mic" show, which premiered Thursday night, The Ankler's reporter Jeff Sneider revealed rumors have been circulating that the 26-year-old British actor, famously known as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be making an appearance in the "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" sequel.

"In November and December, there was a flurry of rumors about Tom Holland popping up in 'Across the Spider-Verse,' potentially," Sneider said. "I think that they asked, Chris Miller maybe, [and] they got some quotes from one of the guys who said, 'You know, all I say is it's the multiverse, and anything could happen.'"

The 39-year-old veteran film reporter claimed that he heard from an unnamed source that "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" was allegedly delayed because the production team was "getting" Holland in the movie and that "one of the dimensions that Miles could end up going to or whatever is a live-action dimension" with the actor.

"There hasn't been official word or confirmation on that stuff. But will it surprise me if there was a live-action Tom Holland scene in 'Across the Spider-Verse?' No," he added.

Sneider also said that the rumors followed the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to keep Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU and produce content beyond "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Following the episode, he also addressed the "big rumors" on Twitter, saying, "OK, so here's the deal. I haven't been able to get a second source on today's big rumor. So there won't be an accompanying article on Above the Line, which is for confirmed news. But I'm still going to put it out there, as it's simply too juicy to ignore, and I trust the source."

OK, so here's the deal. I haven't been able to get a second source on today's big rumor. So there won't be an accompanying article on Above the Line, which is for confirmed news. But I'm still going to put it out there, as it's simply too juicy to ignore and I trust the source... — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 23, 2023

It seemed a live-action scene in the animated multiverse wasn't entirely out of the picture. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige suggested that the agreement with the multinational entertainment company allowed Holland's Spider-Man to "integrate" into their Spide-Man spinoffs.

"[Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes," Feige said in a statement back in 2019, according to Screen Rant. "So as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Sony executive Sanford Panitch seemed to have backed Feige's statement since he recently revealed that "there actually is a plan" to cross Spider-Man and their spinoffs, the outlet noted.

"I think now maybe it's getting a little [clearer] for people where we're headed, and I think when 'No Way Home' comes out, even more, will be revealed," Panitch said.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 2. The sequel will follow the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he embarks on a whirlwind journey across the Multiverse and encounters more Spider-People just like him, who are assigned to protect the existence of the Multiverse.

Check out the official trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to catch a glimpse of the different Spider-Man characters before seeing them on the big screen.