Many individuals and organizations hire full-service event management firms. After all, from weddings to corporate events, having a professional involved in organizing the logistics can make a world of difference. These professionals offer numerous benefits, such as helping clients maximize their budgets effectively. They have extensive networks of trusted vendors they can refer to based on firsthand experience, saving clients time from searching online.

Moreover, professional planners can secure better rates or special pricing from vendors with whom they have established relationships, allowing clients to save money. The benefits of seeking these professionals' help are even more evident during the day of the event, as their presence on-site provides clients peace of mind given that they can handle any unexpected issues that might arise.

Ensuring a stress-free experience for everyone involved is the forte of Kentucky Event Company, formerly known as Lexington Event Company. This Kentucky-based firm has grown since its foundation in 2013, now serving clients not only locally but also across the United States and select international locations.

Founded by entrepreneur Kaelyn Query, Kentucky Event Company prides itself on catering to different event needs. Its team of dedicated professionals, with a combined experience of over 45 years, brings their vast knowledge and expertise to ensure the success of every project. They go above and beyond to exceed client expectations, troubleshooting issues in real-time and providing top-notch customer service.

The motivation behind the establishment of the firm sprouted during Kaelyn's high school years. The founder was initially interested in pursuing a career in interior design, even entering an internship program to learn more about the industry and hone her skills. Her plans took a detour when she was reassigned to a catering company due to unforeseen circumstances.

As the old saying goes, everything indeed happens for a reason, given that it is here where Kaelyn discovered her passion for event management. She felt right at home in this new environment, coming from a family with a background in catering, events, and restaurants.

Kaelyn quickly turned her newfound passion into a side hustle. She organized events for her parents' friends and clients and did not charge them for her services at first. What mattered most to the young entrepreneur at the time was feeling a sense of fulfillment from producing events while balancing her responsibilities as a high school student. This side hustle continued into her college years in Kentucky, where Kaelyn gained more experience managing restaurants and organizing larger productions at the university.

In 2013, Kaelyn officially launched her event business, initially named LexEffect. She then launched Lexington Event Company in 2019. The name reflected the firm's focus on serving clients in Lexington, Kentucky.

The company rapidly grew its network of contacts, and with its dedication to excellence, it established itself as a trusted partner for events of all sizes. As it continued to grow, Kaelyn felt it was time to pivot once again, leading to the rebranding as Kentucky Event Company. This shift aligns with the firm's decision to extend its services and produce events nationwide.

Even when the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to businesses worldwide, Kentucky Event Company was able to remain flexible. It streamlined its sales process, beginning with an initial discovery call. This step proved to be crucial as it allowed the team to learn more about the client's event objectives and budget, obtaining insight into what aspects are essential and what may be considered secondary.

"We draw insights from our client's goals and work on everything else, such as venue selection, food and beverage arrangements, and additional requirements like AV, transportation, and communication logistics," remarked Kaelyn. Besides this critical first step, Kentucky Event Company boasts a cutting-edge project management tool. Kaelyn and her team meticulously developed it over the years, offering clients 24-hour access to real-time information on quotes, proposals, budgets, and more. "Our clients can track progress, view action items, and stay informed about the status of their event even without constantly communicating with us," added the founder.

With its comprehensive services and innovative approach to event management, Kentucky Event Company has earned the prestigious Entrepreneur Award. To continue its mission of helping clients bring their vision to life, the firm shows keen interest in extending its reach beyond the United States. It aims to establish a presence in other countries, building upon its successful ventures in Mexico and surrounding areas.

Under Kaelyn's leadership, Kentucky Event Company also intends to increase its efforts in sustainability, growth, inclusion, and supporting small businesses. Following all these initiatives, the leading full-service event management firm set new standards for event planning firms across the country.