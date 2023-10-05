LOOK: BTS' V Surprises Fans With New Hair Color During Recent Live
KEY POINTS
- BTS' V went live thrice on Weverse Thursday night
- For the first few minutes, the idol did not show his face
- The "Layover" artist previously sported blonde hair
Black-haired V makes a comeback after the "Layover" artist sported blonde hair in his solo debut album's music videos and promotions.
On Thursday, V, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, surprised his fans with a new hair color when he went live on Weverse. In the first few minutes of his live broadcast, the second youngest member of BTS wasn't showing himself and just talking.
Eight minutes into his Weverse Live, V finally showed his face and surprised fans with his short hair in its natural black color.
While many commented that black-hair Taehyung hits differently, other fans couldn't let go of the K-Pop idol's honey-blonde hair color.
"He looks cute as always, but I really loved that honey hair. [I] hope it comes back," tweeted one fan, while another stated, "I will miss blonde Taehyung."
"I already miss [the] blonde Tae 'Layover' era," commented another. A fourth fan said, "He looked good in blonde, but I missed this."
Despite missing V's blonde hair era, fans – called ARMYs – agreed that the BTS member looked good and young in black-colored hair.
"[Oh my god] Taehyung is back to black hair. He looks so good," commented one fan. "He looks sexy wearing that black tee and rocking that black hair, please," another fan quipped.
"Dark hair Taehyung will always be superior, like LOOK AT HIM," another claimed. A different fan gushed, "He looks so fine in black."
After showing ARMYs his new haircut and hair color in his first livestream, he went live again while inside the car and took the fans on a virtual car ride with him.
On a third live broadcast, he showed him and his dancer friends, Bada Lee and Gof, dancing to his song "Slow Dancing."
"It's so beautiful to see how Taehyung spends time with [people], and it doesn't matter if they are idols, actors, or dancers. He respects everyone, and that's the beauty of him! He is such a social butterfly. Everyone needs a friend like Taehyung," commented one fan of their interaction.
V, the second to the last member of BTS to release a solo album, made his official solo debut with "Layover" on Sept. 8.
The album featured a total of six songs: "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "For Us," and the original and piano version of "Slow Dancing." All the songs include elements of jazz styles and R&B tunes.
Meanwhile, V's bandmate Jungkook, who previously made his official solo debut with his single "Seven," will finally release his highly-anticipated solo album on Nov. 3.
