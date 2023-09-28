KEY POINTS Na Yeong-seok will fuse two of his signature programs

BTS' V will reunite with his "Jinny's Kitchen" family soon

"Jinny's Kitchen" aired from February to May this year

BTS' V will reunite with his "Jinny's Kitchen's" co-staff Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yoo-mi, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik in the program's upcoming spinoff.

On Wednesday, a teaser for tvN's new show, "The Communication Caterers - 'Jinny's Kitchen' Edition" was uploaded on YouTube.

In the hilarious teaser, a mysterious person reports about a boss who isn't interested in his employees. Accordingly, the executives and employees at Jinny's Kitchen are called to hold their first company retreat to strengthen their communication and teamwork.

Set to track down the mysterious caller, Lee Seo-jin said, "Communication is going very well, so who reported that it isn't?" In response, Director Jung Yu-mi and Executive Manager Park Seo-joon looked away from their CEO and avoided eye contact.

Meanwhile, Choi Woo-shik, one of the interns, tried to get himself out of the situation and asked instead, "Who is it?" per Soompi.

This new program will fuse PD Na Yeong-seok's signature shows, "The Game Caterers" and "Jinny's Kitchen," and cater to the needs of clients wishing to provide their employees a retreat that's filled with fun and teamwork-building activities, according to Allkpop.

"The Communication Caterers," also known as "Visiting God of Communication," will reportedly come to the need of employees and their "grumpy bosses" who need better communication strategies.

With the "Jinny's Kitchen" staff's reunion on tvN's new program, fans can anticipate a retreat experience filled with "miscommunication, complaints and uncomfortable silences" but also a lot of chaotic fun.

The first edition of "The Communication Caterers" featuring the "Jinny's Kitchen" staff will premiere on Oct. 12 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN.

While waiting, fans can revisit some of the best moments from "Jinny's Kitchen," as compiled by Amazon Prime.

These iconic memories include V or Taehyung's happy face, Seo-jin's cute dimples, Yu-mi's perfect gimbap, Seo-joon's cooking skills, Woo-shik's Spanish lessons and Perro (the dog)'s cuteness.

V becomes the 1st Kpop Soloist to chart all tracks of a full album on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart for a second consecutive week.



Congratulations Taehyung pic.twitter.com/8HXqDHRbZG — V Charts⚡️ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@BTSVChartData) September 26, 2023

In other news, V's solo debut album "Layover" proved to be a no-skip album after all of its five tracks, Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us," charted on the Billboard charts.

Last Friday, Forbes reported that the BTS member "owns 10% of Billboard's sales chart." According to the report, V achieved a milestone on the Billboard charts "typically reserved for a select few superstars."

With five of his solo songs on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, the 27-year-old South Korean singer reportedly claimed 10% of all available slots on the chart.