KEY POINTS Sandara Park's home was featured in the 423rd episode of MBC's "I Live Alone"

The K-Pop idol showcased her Nike sneakers collection on her YouTube channel in 2022

Sandara Park, also known as Dara, revealed her luxury sneakers collection via GQ Korea

Sandara Park, who finally fulfilled her dream of living alone at age 38, gave fans a peek into her eclectic home and living alone routine in the 423rd episode of MBC's "I Live Alone" series, which is also known as "Home Alone."

Also known as Dara, the 2NE1 member showed her condo unit with colorful displays and decors that radiated her quirky and colorful personality.

Her solo abode featured yellow curtains, a shelf full of personal knick-knacks, an S-shaped table, a kitchen filled with Polaroid photos, a ramyun cooking machine, a huge beverage cooler and a spacious walk-in closet filled with clothes, costumes and a massive sneakers collection.

In January 2022, Dara also uploaded a vlog on her YouTube channel, DARA TV, to specifically showcase her Nike sneakers collection and captioned it, "[DARALOG] 🌟First Time Ever🌟Dara's Luxury Shoes Collection Online Housewarming Party Part. 2🏠🤩."

Her sneakers, kept inside individual transparent shoe boxes, were mostly from the American footwear company Nike. This is not surprising, considering that the K-Pop star is a model for the brand.

Dara also revealed that she had 5 to 6 times more shoes stored in her mother's house.

Most of her limited edition Nike sneakers were collaborations with Off-White, Travis Scott, G-Dragon and PEACEMINUSONE, among many others.

She also flaunted some of the shoes in her collection that she found hard to get, like the Nike Mars Yard Overshoe Tom Sachs, the Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoon, the Jordan 1 Travis Scott, the Jordan Seoul and more.

Among her many sneakers, Dara chose the shoes that G-Dragon painted and gave her as a gift as her most expensive pair, considering the value and possible resale price.

GQ Korea also featured Dara and her love for sneakers in one of their videos last October.

In the exclusive clip, Dara showed off her luxury sneakers collection.

"I've already covered my sneakers from Nike and Adidas quite often. Today, I brought the sneakers that I've never shown you guys before," she said.

Dara went on to share her luxury sneakers from expensive brands like Maison Margiela, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, Chanel, Vetements, Balenciaga, Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Rick Owens and Axel Arigato.

The most expensive pair she showed via GQ Korea's video feature was her Christian Louboutin Superball High Top Multicolor Sneakers, which cost $1,195.

In other news, Dara recently dropped her self-titled mini-album, "Sandara Park," under her new agency Abyss Company, marking her official debut as a solo artist.

Her solo album featured five tracks: "Festival," Play!," "Dara Dara," "T Map" and "Happy Ending."