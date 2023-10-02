KEY POINTS BTS' Jungkook started a live listening party of his songs on Stationhead Monday

A fan commented and suggested that he does the viral "Gento" dance challenge

Filipino boy group SB19's "Gento" has been a craze among K-Pop and J-Pop idols

BTS' Jungkook spent time virtually with his fans – ARMYs – on Stationhead Monday while streaming his songs.

During the listening party, a fan seemed to have suggested the viral "Gento" dance challenge to the "Seven" and "3D" singer. Reading the comment, Jungkook even sang the famous line from the viral dance craze and mispronounced it as "Kento."

According to Korean Class 101, the letter g in Korean sounds closer to the letter k when it is placed at the beginning or first syllable of a word.

Jungkook on his Stationhead Live (231001)



🐰: gento challenge?

🐰: gento? gento?

🐰: gento~

🐰: the gento challenge passed too long ago



translations from: haruharu_w_bts

---

why do i feel like he's doing the signature move of gento while saying "gento? gento?"? pic.twitter.com/b40alXoPzc — roms⁷ 💜💙🌻⁸✨️ (@parkedfairy) October 2, 2023

X, formerly Twitter, user @drewsttin_claimed that the comment Jungkook read about the "Gento" dance challenge was from her. According to Lana, she used the app ChatGPT to translate her comment into Korean.

After singing a few parts of "Gento," Jungkook said the viral dance challenge has already passed.

"Gento" is a pop, hip-hop track recorded by Filipino boy band SB19 for its "PAGTATAG!" EP. The song, which talks about empowerment, was written by SB19's leader Pablo and co-produced by Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.

Since its release, the song has gained overwhelming success, with many celebrities and idols all over the world dancing to it.

On TikTok, the "Gento" dance trend dominated South Korea last month, most notably the K-Pop industry, with several idols jumping on the craze.

K-Pop idols who joined the "Gento" dance challenge on TikTok include ZEROBASONE's Sung Han Bin and Park Gun-wook, BAE173's J-Min, Lee Han-gyul and Muzin, TIOT's Kim Min-seoung, MCND's BIC and Huijun, THE BOYZ's Juyeon and Sunwoo, 8Turn's Myungho, Minho and Yungyu, ATEEZ's San, ONEUS' Hwanwoong and Leedo, WEi's Kim Yo-han, ATBO's Ryu Junmin and Jeong Seunghwan and ENHYPEN's Jay and Jungwon, among many others.

The "Gento" dance fever reached Japanese idols and fans, too. Among the many J-Pop groups and idols who hopped on the craze were &TEAM's K, Johnny Jr.'s Kairi Kitano and Sora Ota, Bullet Train's Yuki, Ryugujo's Ito Keigo, MY0NE's Rikuto, TFN's Noa and Kio, INI's Kimura Masaya and Matsuda Jin, former "Boys Planet" contestant Kato Haru and Yogayonara!!!, among many others.

Just recently, in China, the cast of the Chinese movie "The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan" danced to "Gento" during the movie's premiere in Beijing.

Earlier in September, Xiaojun and Yangyang, Chinese members of NCT sub-unit WayV, jumped on the P-Pop group SB19's "Gento" dance craze and uploaded their dance challenge entry on WayV's official TikTok account.

SB19's hit song "Gento" also emerged as the Song of the Year at the recently concluded TikTok Awards Philippines 2023.