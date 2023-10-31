KEY POINTS A Japanese college student has gained the attention of South Korean netizens

A number of netizens claimed the student looked like NewJeans' Minji

The student was featured in a popular video by the YouTube channel SugoUma Japan

A Japanese college student is garnering attention online due to her stunning looks and resemblance to NewJeans' Minji.

On Tuesday, a South Korean netizen shared photos of the college student in an online forum post, titled "The owner of a Japanese ramen restaurant who looks like Minji from NewJeans."

In the images, the college student can be seen sporting a white and blue bandana in her hair and a black T-shirt as she prepares and serves food to her restaurant's customers.

"I saw this video pop up on my feed and I was so surprised so I'm sharing it here," the anonymous netizen wrote in their post, according to a translation by AllKPop. The post has been viewed over 60,000 times and has received hundreds of comments.

The images were from the video "Beautiful Fried Rice & Ramen Masters," which was posted by the YouTube channel SugoUma Japan on Oct. 24 and featured the story of the college student, identified as Honoka, and her small restaurant.

The video, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times, revealed that Honoka took over her grandfather's restaurant in Japan's Chiba Prefecture after he was diagnosed with cancer and that she was running it with a friend.

The netizen was not the only one who noticed the resemblance between the young restaurant owner and Minji as many others also commented on how much the two girls looked alike.

"Wow, they really look alike," one person commented on the post.

"She does look like Minji," another wrote.

"I think she looks like Minji and Hani," a third person commented.

"I was thinking, 'How much would she look like Minji?' But when I clicked on this post to see the photo, I was so surprised," a fourth netizen wrote, according to a translation by AllKPop.

Others said they didn't think that the college student resembled Minji, but they did agree that Honoka was gorgeous.

"Wow, I don't know about Minji, but she's really pretty," one netizen commented.

"She's a real beauty. It's like a screen capture from a drama," another wrote of the college student.

Check out SugoUma Japan's video and share in the comments whether or not you think the college student resembles NewJeans' Minji.