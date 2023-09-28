KEY POINTS 18 K-Pop groups have achieved a Perfect All-Kill status

BTS used to have the highest PAK record with 610 PAKs

2NE1, BigBang, IVE and BLACKPINK are part of the list

Getting the coveted Perfect All-Kill (PAK) status in K-Pop is no easy feat. It takes a collective effort from the fans, working twice as hard to ensure their favorite artists make it to the top of major music streaming platforms in South Korea, including Melon, Genie, Bugs, FLO, VIBE and YouTube music.

The K-Pop group's newest release should also rank No. 1 on Instiz's real-time and weekly iCharts, per AllKpop. Below is the list of 18 K-Pop groups that earned a PAK over the years, courtesy of @kchartsmaster.

1.

2NE1

At the peak of its fame, 2NE1 became the first K-Pop group and female pop group to earn the PAK status in history. This was thanks to its hit tracks "Lonely" and "I AM THE BEST," released as part of the group's 2011 self-titled mini-album.

2.

Miss A

Second-generation K-Pop group Miss A was among the groups recognized for its stellar vocals and eye-catching choreography. In 2011, it earned its first PAK with "Goodbye Baby."

Then, four years later, it scored another with "Only You" — a track featured in Miss A's last mini-album before disbanding in 2017.

3.

SISTAR

SISTAR debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2010 with members Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou and Dasom. But it was three years later when it first scored a PAK with "Give It To Me."

In 2015, it earned another Perfect All-Kill with "Shake It," which at the time took the K-Pop community by storm as it also became one of the greatest summer hits in South Korea.

4.

Wonder Girls

Wonder Girls was popularly known for its 2008 hit track, "Nobody," which dominated the music scene worldwide. But it was in 2016 that it finally scored a PAK with "Why So Lonely" — a retro-themed single released as part of its 10th anniversary comeback. The group, however, disbanded in 2017.

5.

BigBang

Another YG Entertainment artist made its way to the top of all music streaming platforms in South Korea, and it's none other than BigBang. It became the first boy group to earn two PAKs in the same year. Tracks that charted are 2015's "Loser" and "Let's Not Fall In Love."

6.

GFRIEND

Now-disbanded K-Pop girl group GFRIEND managed to make a mark in the music scene, earning a PAK with the title track of its third mini-album, "Rough." It is considered one of the most successful comebacks of its career.

7.

MAMAMOO

Known for their powerhouse vocals, Hwasa, Solar, Wheein and Moonbyul scored their first Perfect All-Kill with "You're The Best" after it topped all of South Korea's digital music charts. The track was the lead single of MAMAMOO's first studio album, titled "Melting," released in January 2016.

8.

TWICE

Dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," TWICE achieved two PAKs for its tracks "Cheer Up" and "TT" in 2016. At the time, the third-generation female pop group was fairly new in the industry, but it earned its first PARK in April 2016, less than a year since it debuted under JYP Entertainment in October 2015.

9.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK has dominated the K-Pop scene since it debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016, already making it at the top of every major chart in South Korea, thanks to the tracks from its debut single album "Square One." "Whistle" and "Boombayah" topped the charts in just six days, making BLACKPINK the fastest girl group to achieve a PAK.

10.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet earned the nickname of South Korea's "Summer Sweethearts" after constantly releasing banger summer singles over the past years. By 2018, it finally achieved a PAK with the track "Power Up."

11.

I.O.I

Despite being a temporary group — formed through Mnet's survival show "Produce 101" — I.O.I instantly caught the attention of the K-Pop community in 2016. Its track "Very Very Very" became a certified Perfect All-Kill five months after it debuted.

12.

iKON

In 2018, iKON scored a Perfect-All Kill on the real-time music charts thanks to its R&B-inspired track "Love Scenario." At that time, the group was still being managed by YG before it officially departed from the company in 2022 after the completion of its 7-year contract.

13.

BTS

BTS used to hold the record for having the highest number of PAKs before NewJeans stepped in. At the time, the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group scored a total of 610 PAKs, its first being the English song "Dynamite" in 2020.

BTS, however, is still the male K-Pop group with the greatest number of hourly PAKs.

14.

Brave Girls

Brave Girls — now known as BB Girls — achieved a Perfect All-Kill with "Rollin" in 2021, four years after it was originally released as part of its fourth mini-album of the same name. Thanks to the power of social media, the track resurfaced once again on the charts and topped platforms such as Genie, Bugs, VIBE, FLO and iChart's real-time and weekly charts.

15.

aespa

Known for its futuristic and AI-inspired concept, aespa's popularity soared within the year of its debut. By 2021, the group scored a certified PAK with "Savage," which topped Genie, Bugs, FLO, VIBE and iChart. At the time, it was also named the first girl group to achieve such a feat in 2021.

16.

(G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE has achieved two PAKs throughout its five-year career. In 2022, the lead single of its comeback album "I NEVER DIE" — titled "TOMBOY" — topped the music charts in South Korea. Months later, its track "Nxde" also achieved the feat, making GI-DLE the third girl group to earn two PAKs in the same year.

In the first half of 2023, its track "Queencard" also earned a PAK.

17.

IVE

Though IVE has yet to release an official EP, most of the songs in its discography have already earned the coveted PAK status. It first earned a PAK with "After Like," followed by "Kitsch" and "I AM" months later.

18.

NewJeans

NewJeans has proven to be one of the most successful fourth-generation K-Pop groups, already topping the charts with its pre-release single "Ditto" in 2022. The track was able to achieve a PAK within 146 days of NewJeans' debut.

As of late, its viral track "Super Shy" also scored a PAK during the first half of 2023. It was released as part of the group's second EP, "Get Up."