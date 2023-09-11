KEY POINTS SB19 ranked No. 4 on Channel R Radio's "Fan Faves" weekly music chart

Ken, who also goes by FELIP, made it to the top 5 with his solo single "STRAYDOGS"

SB19 recently returned to the Philippines after its "PAGTATAG!" tour in North America

SB19 and member Ken — also known by the mononym FELIP — dominate the airwaves in the U.S. as their songs make it to the top of a famous online radio station's weekly music chart.

On Tuesday, Seattle's Channel R Radio, which plays a curated playlist of the latest music releases and fan-favorite songs, unveiled the top 10 list of its "Fan Faves" weekly music chart that is based on the votes and requests by listeners on its mobile application.

Interestingly, the Pinoy pop boy band was among the top 5, ranking No. 4 with "I Want You" — a slow-paced R&B track released as part of its "PAGTATAG!" EP in June. The 26-year-old lead vocalist of the group also ranked No. 5 with his solo single, "STRAYDOGS," which appeared on his solo mini-album "COM•PLEX" earlier this year.

Other renowned music artists on the list include BTS' Jimin and V, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 with "Like Crazy" and "Love Me Again," respectively. Ranking third was American singer Halsey and Suga's collaboration track "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)."

Fans — known as A'TIN — can continue to support Pablo, Josh Stell, Ken and Justin by listening and voting through Channel R Radio's website or mobile app, available on iOS and Android. They can also listen to the top 10 "Countdown" daily at 5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET.

In other news, SB19 recently returned to the Philippines after the conclusion of the North American leg of its "PAGTATAG!" world tour. It remains unclear if the members will be working on new music and releasing them soon. But they did hint that a "next tour" could be in the works.

⚠️ We're back! 🇵🇭 Thank you, A'TIN, for your incredible support on our PAGTATAG! World Tour North American leg. It was unforgettable! Where to next? 👀 Stay tuned for more exciting updates!#SB19 #PAGTATAG #SB19PAGTATAG #PAGTATAGWorldTour pic.twitter.com/LD4xT9Dag5 — SB19 Official ⚠️ (@SB19Official) September 5, 2023

In a special message uploaded by the "Gento" hitmakers on Twitter, Stell kept repeating, "See you [on the] next tour." Meanwhile, Pablo also thanked the fans for their overwhelming support.

SB19 also continues to dominate the international scene as its "Gento" dance challenge reached the pop industry in South Korea and Japan. Over the past months, K-Pop idols such as ENHYPEN's Jungwon, ATEEZ's San, WEi's Kim Yo-han, and The Boyz's Juyeon and Sun Woo, among others, have joined in on the trend. As of late, the track is featured in about 1.8 million videos on TikTok.