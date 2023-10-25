KEY POINTS STAYC is currently on its first-ever world tour, "Teenfresh"

The members wore jerseys during their concert stop in Dallas, Texas

Members Sumin and Isa went viral for their wrong jerseys

STAYC went viral online for a styling mistake with members Sumin and Isa during the group's "Teenfresh" concert in Dallas, Texas, but it earned the group new fans.

Fourth-generation K-Pop girl group STAYC embarked on its first-ever world tour, "Teenfresh," in support of the group's mini-album of the same name. The six-member group kicked off its tour in Seoul in September before heading to the U.S.

On Oct. 19, the group performed in Dallas, Texas, wearing different outfits: dresses, tour merch and local jerseys. While the group intended to support the state's professional sports teams by wearing their local jerseys, two members – Sumin and Isa – mistakenly wore the wrong outfits.

Im crying STAYC got Rangers Football Club jerseys and not Texas Rangers jerseys 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aODU2SVC16 — robbie- (@robertbabble) October 20, 2023

While STAYC's stylists meant for Sumin and Isa to represent the Dallas' professional baseball team, they mistakenly dressed the two members in vintage jerseys of Scotland's professional football club – the Rangers.

Netizens noticed the jersey mix-up, leading to STAYC earning attention from Rangers Football Club fans from another continent. Rangers News even featured the group on its official website with the story titled, "Korean girl group performs in classic Rangers kits after Texas mix-up."

According to Ranger News, what Sumin and Isa wore was the 1996/97 McEwan's Lager classic jersey. It is regarded as one of the most iconic tops in Rangers history, with the football club winning a Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup double at the time.

The other members, Sieun, J, Se-eun and Yoon wore Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys jerseys, respectively.

Following STAYC's concert in Dallas is a stop in Mexico City, Mexico (for "Music Bank") before it proceeded with its "Teenfresh" tour in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday.

STAYC will head to San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, on Thursday and Sunday as the last stops of its tour this year. The group will resume touring in January 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan.

In other news, STAYC recently released some concept photos for the group's "2024 Season's Greetings."

wayv in a rangers top pic.twitter.com/AaVonxaWIW — VIE ?! is normal (@ranblush) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a classic Rangers shirt was previously featured in the K-Pop scene when NCT's sub-unit WayV released its "Bad Alive" music video in 2020, per Ranger News.

The famous away top of 04/05 was shown a minute into the music video. The top reportedly conjured images of footballers Dado Prso, Nacho Novo and Hamed Namouchi.

Meanwhile, the K-Pop boy group Stray Kids also previously donned a Scottish team's uniform – a Celtic top – in its "My Pace" music video.