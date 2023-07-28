KEY POINTS STAYC will be going on its first-ever world tour called "TEENFRESH"

"TEENFRESH" will kick off on Sept. 23 and 24 in Seoul, South Korea

The tour is part of the promotions for STAYC's third mini-album dropping in August

STAYC will embark on its first-ever world tour called "TEENFRESH" across cities in the U.S. and Asia this coming September.

High Up Entertainment has announced via Weverse that Park Si-eun, Sumin, Se-eun, ISA, J and YOON will kick off their world tour with a two-night show in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 23 and 24, before jetting off to cities in the U.S. such as New York, Chicago, San Antonio, Dallas, Seattle, Mexico City, San Francisco and Los Angeles for the month of October.

"TEENFRESH," which would be held in support of STAYC's upcoming album of the same name — dropping in August, will continue until January 2024 with stops in Taipei, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Though the official dates have been revealed, the South Korea-based entertainment label has yet to announce further details, including ticket-selling dates, official locations and ticket prices. High Up announced on Weverse that it would release a detailed notice soon.

STAYC's third mini-album, to be released on Aug. 16, will be the group's second comeback since "Teddy Bear," which dropped in February. The previous album only included two songs, "Teddy Bear" and the Korean version of "Poppy" — first released in Japanese in October last year as part of STAYC's long-awaited debut in Japan.

"Teddy Bear" is currently the six-member group's best-selling record, garnering a first-week sales record of about 341,047. It beat its personal record of 201,072 with 2022's "WE NEED LOVE."

STAYC debuted in 2020 with its first single album, "Star To A Young Culture." Since then, the group has become one of the fastest-rising girl groups in the K-pop industry. Its best known for the tracks "ASAP" and "Stereotype," which accumulated about 102.23 million and 105.93 million streams on Spotify, respectively.

To celebrate the release of "TEENFRESH," STAYC will be holding an in-person fan sign event on Aug. 19. For fans — known as SWIFT — who want to participate, they can apply to register by purchasing the physical copy of the albums from July 26 (11 a.m. KST) to Aug. 15 (11:59 p.m. KST).

The winners of the fan sign event will be announced on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. KST.