To protect communities from looters exploiting wildfire devastation, Los Angeles County officials imposed a nighttime curfew. Announced Thursday, the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew targets areas hardest hit by the Palisades and Eaton fires to prevent further victimization.

While officials hoped to implement the curfew by Thursday night they confirmed it would be enacted Friday.

The decision follows more than 20 arrests for suspected looting during one of the most destructive wildfire outbreaks in Los Angeles area history.

"Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. She stressed the curfew is a protective measure, not a punitive one, implemented at the request of the Altadena Town Council.

To strengthen security, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has enlisted the California National Guard. Sheriff Robert Luna explained their role is to protect infrastructure and public safety.

"Having the National Guard with us will help send a stronger message, keep people out of the impacted areas, so we don't continuously victimize the people who have already been victimized," he said, reported the LA Times.

The fires have scorched Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other communities and over 200,000 people have evacuated. Amid the chaos, some infiltrated restricted areas to loot properties. Sheriff Luna described these acts as "despicable."

The National Guard's presence is expected to act as both a deterrent and a reassurance to residents impacted. Guard members are tasked with traffic control and patrols in burn zones, to ensure curfew enforcement.

Authorities also vowing zero tolerance for looters, with Luna promising, "You will be held accountable."

Some residents are enlisting private security to safeguard their neighborhoods. Sean Ben, founder of Nastec, a security service in Los Angeles, described the sophisticated methods looters are employing.

"What we see is that people trying to improvise to get in, wearing uniforms of fire marshals, security companies," Ben told Fox News."They're wearing white helmets, coming with clipboards if needed."

He believes the looters are professionals, noting they use drones and jammers to disrupt Wi-Fi so home security cameras don't detect them.