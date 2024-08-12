A 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the Los Angeles area Monday afternoon, with its center located close to Highland Park, north of downtown. The tremor prompted immediate action from city authorities, who are now scrutinizing vital infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, power networks, and key public spaces like universities and Dodger Stadium, for any signs of damage.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert for potential aftershocks, though experts from Cal Tech estimate a low probability—less than 10%—of a stronger aftershock occurring in the coming days, ABC News reported.

This quake followed two smaller seismic activities over the past 24 hours, with magnitudes of 1.7 and 1.3. The event is suspected to have originated from the lower Elysian Park Fault, a region crisscrossed by numerous fault lines.