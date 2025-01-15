Help is on the way! President Joe Biden just announced that victims of the devastating California wildfire are eligible to receive a one-time payment of $770.

The federal assistance would be given through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program. The amount could help victims to "quickly purchase" the immediate things that they need like gasoline, water, formula and even prescription drugs.

In a White House press release, Biden outlined the steps that were taken in response to the wildfires, emphasizing that he continued to "direct the federal government to do everything possible with — everything we possibly can to help California."

The Serious Needs Assistance Program under the FEMA programs is in place to help Californians who were affected by the wildfire as the federal government continues in its coordinated response.

USA Today reported that a spokesperson from the agency noted that those who are eligible could receive assistance from more than just one program under FEMA.

"And I want to be clear: We're not waiting until those fires are over to be — to start helping the victims. We're getting them help right now, as you all know," said Biden.

He also said that almost 6,000 survivors have already registered for this benefit and that the federal government has paid $5.1 million. Biden also encouraged everyone impacted by the wildfire to get assistance, directing them to visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Biden also gave an update on the efforts made by the federal government, noting that firefighters, including hundreds of prison inmates, are working hand in hand to extinguish the fires.

"I've sent equipment to Los Angeles, including helicopters, tanker planes, and fire engines. And our allies in Canada and Mexico have sent 130 firefighters and emergency responders, as the team knows," Biden said. "I've asked Bob Fenton of FEMA to help — he helped Hawaii after the Maui fires — to take the lead in coordinating the federal support and debris recovery and removal in Los Angeles."

A news release by FEMA on Sunday noted that for those whose homes were impacted by fires, the agency would be able to cover essential items, replacement of personal effects, or temporary housing.

"FEMA assistance is designed to help you if you do not have insurance or if your insurance policies don't cover basic needs. If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible and be ready to provide your coverage information when applying to FEMA," the press release stated.

If you or a loved one or friend were impacted by the California fires, you can apply for FEMA assistance online by calling 1-800-621-3362, which is the FEMA Helpline. You may also seek assistance though the FEMA app, which you can download here.