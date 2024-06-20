Louisiana has become the first state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom, following a new legislation signed into law by Republican Governor Jeff Landry.

The move is part of a broader conservative agenda pushed by the GOP-dominated Legislature under the newly elected governor, according to Associated Press.

The legislation requires all public classrooms, from kindergarten through state-funded universities, to exhibit a poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in a "large, easily readable font."

Governor Landry, after signing the bill on Wednesday, said: "If you want to respect the rule of law, you've got to start from the original lawgiver, which was Moses."

The law describes the Ten Commandments as "foundational documents of our state and national government."

The posters will include a four-paragraph context statement explaining their historical relevance in American education, and must be displayed by the start of 2025.

The legislation also permits, but does not mandate, the display of other historical documents in K-12 public schools. These include the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance, which played key roles in early American governance.

The law says that these posters will be funded through donations, and not state funds.

While supporters argue the measure holds historical significance, opponents question its constitutionality and promise to challenge it in court.

Governor Landry signed the bill at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Lafayette, prompting swift backlash from civil rights groups.

Organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation announced later on Wednesday their plan to file lawsuits.

They argue that the law infringes on the constitutional separation of church and state, potentially alienating students of different faiths or beliefs.

"Even among those who may believe in some version of the Ten Commandments, the particular text that they adhere to can differ by religious denomination or tradition," the groups said.

"The First Amendment promises that we all get to decide for ourselves what religious beliefs, if any, to hold and practice, without pressure from the government.

"Politicians have no business imposing their preferred religious doctrine on students and families in public schools."

Although similar bills have been proposed in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah, Louisiana is the first to enact such a law amid looming legal challenges.

Historically, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against similar measures. In a 1980 case, a Kentucky law was deemed unconstitutional for lacking a secular purpose and serving a religious one, thus violating the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.