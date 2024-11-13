Lawyers for a famous Swiss chocolatier have chosen an odd defense strategy against a class-action lawsuit, after its marketing claims of "expertly crafted" chocolate were challenged due to heavy metals found in their dark chocolate bars.

Legal battles began for Lindt & Sprüngli in early 2023 when a report from the U.S. group Consumer Reports revealed that several dark chocolate bars, including Lindt's, contained concerning levels of lead and cadmium.

Soon after the news went public, in February 2023, a class action lawsuit filed by consumers who felt deceived by Lindt's premium product claims was filed, Fortune reported.

Lindt's defense strategy has raised eyebrows, as the company's lawyers now argue that its marketing phrases like "excellence" and "expertly crafted" should be considered "puffery" or harmless exaggerations.

This comes after a U.S. court rejected Lindt's attempt to dismiss the case, recognizing that consumers had a valid reason to believe the company's chocolate was of superior quality and safety.

As the legal battle continues, Lindt faces potential financial penalties and a damaged reputation.

Originally published by Latin Times