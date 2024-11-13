Luxury Chocolate Maker Confesses Its Candy Is Not Actually 'Expertly Crafted' In Effort to Get Toxic Ingredient Lawsuit Dismissed
Lawyers for a famous Swiss chocolatier have chosen an odd defense strategy against a class-action lawsuit, after its marketing claims of "expertly crafted" chocolate were challenged due to heavy metals found in their dark chocolate bars.
Legal battles began for Lindt & Sprüngli in early 2023 when a report from the U.S. group Consumer Reports revealed that several dark chocolate bars, including Lindt's, contained concerning levels of lead and cadmium.
Soon after the news went public, in February 2023, a class action lawsuit filed by consumers who felt deceived by Lindt's premium product claims was filed, Fortune reported.
Lindt's defense strategy has raised eyebrows, as the company's lawyers now argue that its marketing phrases like "excellence" and "expertly crafted" should be considered "puffery" or harmless exaggerations.
This comes after a U.S. court rejected Lindt's attempt to dismiss the case, recognizing that consumers had a valid reason to believe the company's chocolate was of superior quality and safety.
As the legal battle continues, Lindt faces potential financial penalties and a damaged reputation.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
China's Largest Air Show Takes Off With Fighter Jets, Attack Drones
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
-
Peru's Chancay: China's Megaport Of Entry To South America
-
'I Live In Hope': A Channel Drama Survivor's Search For Missing Dad
-
Syrians, Iraqis Archive IS Jail Crimes In Virtual Museum
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris
-
A 'Jungle': Rome's Teeming Jail Lays Bare Italy's Prison Ills