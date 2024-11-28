Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Almost Derailed By Anti-Israel Protestors
The demonstrators were met by 'boos' from the crowd and shouts of 'USA, USA, USA.'
A group of anti-Israeli protesters who blocked the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, shouting "Free Palestine," were greeted by some in the crowd who responded with chants of "USA, USA, USA," according to a report.
About 20 demonstrators entered the parade route at West 55th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan and were met by a rousing round of boos from the crowd, the New York Post reported.
The demonstrators, some carrying a banner that said "Don't celebrate genocide," sat in the path of the parade, blocking the Ronald McDonald balloon.
NYPD officers quickly rounded up and arrested the protesters, the report said.
Some of the demonstrators appeared to scuffle with cops before they were handcuffed, the report said.
As the protesters were being taken away, many in the crowd called out: "USA, USA, USA."
A similar protest occurred at last year's parade.
