A conservative legal activist and legal defender of President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly accused a former Trump administration official of treason, even going as far as to threaten legal action against him.

Attorney Mike Davis has repeatedly gone after Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during Trump's first administration, for offering to warn Chinese officials prior to an attack carried out by the US.

"The calls on 30 October and 8 January were coordinated before and after with Secretary [Mark] Esper and acting Secretary [Chris] Miller's staffs and the interagency," Milley said, according to NBC News.

"My task at that time was to de-escalate," he said.

"At no time was I attempting to change or influence the process, usurp authority, or insert myself into the chain of command, but I am expected to give my advice and ensure that the president is fully informed," Milley continued.

Milley called and informed Gen. Li Zuocheng of China's People's Liberation Army of the US' intentions, which were not to attack China.

Milley's calls, reported by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, have been pointed to as "treasonous" by Davis.

"Remember when Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported General Mark Milley offered to give China an advanced warning if President Trump ordered an attack? I do. Sounds like treason to me," Davis wrote on X on Monday. "Lawyer up, Mark. Nobody is above the law. January 20th is coming."

In October of this year, Davis previously accused Milley of treason for the same act in an opinion piece published by Townhall.

"Most egregiously, a 2021 book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa details how General Milley—without knowledge or authorization from the president—offered to warn a senior Chinese military official "ahead of time" in the event that President Trump ordered an attack against the communist state," Davis wrote.

"This latter conduct, if true, goes beyond even insubordination—it borders on outright treason, which can be prosecuted through court-martial or by the Department of Justice under Title 18, Section 2381 of the U.S. Code," he continued.

