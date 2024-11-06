Democrat Maurice "Mo" Green won the election for North Carolina's next Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday against MAGA-supporting Republican challenger Michele Morrow.

Securing 51.09% of the vote, Green, who previously served as superintendent of Guilford County Schools, beat out Morrow by a slim margin of about 2 points.

Morrow, who is a former nurse and homeschool teacher, gained notoriety for controversial social media posts she made expressing her views. In a now-deleted Facebook livestream, Morrow called for anyone who assisted in certifying the 2020 election to be arrested, reported CNN.

"And if the police won't do it and the Department of Justice won't do it, then he will have to enact the Insurrection Act," said Morrow. "In which case the Insurrection Act completely puts the Constitution to the side and says, now the military rules all."

She also sparked outrage after calling for the public execution of former President Barack Obama in an X (formerly Twitter) post on an account which has since been deleted.

"I prefer a Pay Per View of him in front of the firing squad," Morrow wrote. "I do not want to waste another dime on supporting his life. We could make some money back from televising his death."

Morrow herself marched on the U.S. Capitol with her children on Jan. 6, reported NC Newsline. Though she did not storm the building as others did, she expressed her support for those who engaged in the riots, stating that they were attempting to preserve the sanctity of the constitutional republic.

"We are here to take back America," said Morrow, warning that the "largest threat to our constitutional republic right now is the indoctrination happening in our public education system."

"Our new superintendent made it very clear throughout his campaign that he has no intention of changing anything. His mantra was 'celebrate' the current system as it is," Morrow wrote in a statement acknowledging her loss on Wednesday.

"I will fight harder than ever before to protect our children and save our schools from a system that is failing them," she continued. "This was never about winning a political office. This was always about the children. And so it will remain."

