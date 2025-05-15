Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett triggered fierce backlash from MAGA loyalists after forcefully questioning the Trump administration's top lawyer and voicing skepticism over ending birthright citizenship during a heated Supreme Court argument.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pushed for an executive order to end birthright citizenship—a constitutional guarantee under the 14th Amendment that grants automatic U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil.

Legal challenges blocked the order from taking effect, and the case is now tied up in a broader legal battle over whether federal judges can issue nationwide injunctions to halt executive actions. While the court has not ruled directly on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship, Thursday's arguments could determine if Trump's policy is temporarily enforced, the Daily Beast reported.

During oral arguments, Barrett confronted Solicitor General Dean John Sauer, who was representing the Trump administration, over his dismissive response to Justice Elena Kagan's concerns. Barrett sharply asked whether Sauer truly believed there was "no way" for plaintiffs to quickly challenge the executive order, suggesting that class-action certification might expedite the process.

BREAKING: In a truly jarring moment, Trump SCOTUS appointed Amy Coney Barrett HAMMERS Trump’s lawyer over his attempt to overturn birthright citizenship. This is great. pic.twitter.com/FsOd8d4WWs — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 15, 2025

Her remarks signaled concern over restricting judicial oversight of potentially unconstitutional policies and put her at odds with both Trump's legal strategy and his MAGA base.

Barrett's comments, particularly her defense of Kagan and her questioning of the Trump administration's approach, drew immediate outrage online from Trump supporters. MAGA-aligned influencers labeled her a "disgrace and an embarrassment" as well as a "traitor."

Amy Coney Barrett is a disgrace and an embarrassment to the United States! — Zane (@zanealb04) May 15, 2025

Amy Coney Barrett is a traitor! — Patriot Pulse 🇺🇸 (@PatriotPulseX) May 15, 2025

Some went as far as to accuse Barrett of undermining conservative goals, asking the administration to "remove this imposter."

"REMOVE AMY CONEY BARRETT, she does not align with the mandate of the American people whose wishes and demands were very clear when they voted AMERICA FIRST," one user argued.

Amy Coney Barrett showed us who she is on Murthy v Missouri.



The first major government censorship case before the court in a generation and she does not side in favor of the first amendment.



Remove this imposter from the Supreme Court.



She does not belong. — Buda (@BudaRages) May 15, 2025

REMOVE AMY CONEY BARRETT, she does not align with the mandate of the American people whose wishes and demands were very clear when they voted AMERICA FIRST. — 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙮 (@ItsChickenPatty) May 15, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times