MAGA Melts Down After Trump-Appointed Justice Argues Argues Against Ending Birthright Citizenship: 'Remove This Imposter'
"Amy Coney Barrett is a disgrace and an embarrassment," one user declared.
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett triggered fierce backlash from MAGA loyalists after forcefully questioning the Trump administration's top lawyer and voicing skepticism over ending birthright citizenship during a heated Supreme Court argument.
Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pushed for an executive order to end birthright citizenship—a constitutional guarantee under the 14th Amendment that grants automatic U.S. citizenship to anyone born on American soil.
Legal challenges blocked the order from taking effect, and the case is now tied up in a broader legal battle over whether federal judges can issue nationwide injunctions to halt executive actions. While the court has not ruled directly on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship, Thursday's arguments could determine if Trump's policy is temporarily enforced, the Daily Beast reported.
During oral arguments, Barrett confronted Solicitor General Dean John Sauer, who was representing the Trump administration, over his dismissive response to Justice Elena Kagan's concerns. Barrett sharply asked whether Sauer truly believed there was "no way" for plaintiffs to quickly challenge the executive order, suggesting that class-action certification might expedite the process.
Her remarks signaled concern over restricting judicial oversight of potentially unconstitutional policies and put her at odds with both Trump's legal strategy and his MAGA base.
Barrett's comments, particularly her defense of Kagan and her questioning of the Trump administration's approach, drew immediate outrage online from Trump supporters. MAGA-aligned influencers labeled her a "disgrace and an embarrassment" as well as a "traitor."
Some went as far as to accuse Barrett of undermining conservative goals, asking the administration to "remove this imposter."
"REMOVE AMY CONEY BARRETT, she does not align with the mandate of the American people whose wishes and demands were very clear when they voted AMERICA FIRST," one user argued.
Originally published on Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
