A major newspaper from the swing state of Nevada issued a scathing editorial questioning former President Donald Trump's cognitive and physical health.

Trump's "waning stamina," "troubling difficulty concentrating" and "pronounced difficulty completing coherent thoughts" were highlighted in an editorial published by the Las Vegas Sun Wednesday.

Citing examples of his recent public appearances, the paper pointed to Trump's New Hampshire rally. "Trump began to discuss infrastructure and wound up segueing into a disjointed monologue about loyalty and perceived injustices against him, ending with a bewildering comment about windmills causing cancer," the piece claimed.

"The nation must confront the fact that beyond his hateful character, he is crippled cognitively and showing clear signs of mental illness," the editorial continued, warning that Trump, if elected, would be the oldest president inaugurated and claimed that his cognitive state is concerning beyond political preference.

The piece added that analysts have noted his recent speeches have become "darker, longer, more profane and increasingly unfocused."

The publication also criticized Trump's vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, suggesting a willingness to "subordinate constitutional principles for personal profit and power," that could exacerbate Trump's authoritarianism.

The piece underscored that Trump's current cognitive struggles, along with his authoritarian rhetoric and allged praise of dictators like Vladimir Putin, present "an existential threat to American democracy."

"For those who believe in a country governed by checks, balances and the rule of law, a return to Trumpian leadership is dangerous in its own right. But to do so with an impaired leader who cannot govern competently and a fellow authoritarian waiting in the wings is perilous."