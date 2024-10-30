Malaysia's Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has responded to a racist misidentification of Vice President Kamala Harris' roots by former FOX News host Tucker Carlson, who claimed she was partially Malaysian.

Tucker Carlson calls VP Harris "a Samoan, Malaysian, low IQ former California prosecutor." pic.twitter.com/IR9Qb7qXhu — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 27, 2024

Carlson delivered remarks at former President Donald Trump's now-infamous rally at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

"It's gonna be pretty hard for Democrats to look at us and say, 'You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president,'" Carlson told the crowd.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Mr. Carlson," Hasan wrote to Facebook. "We were not aware that a Malaysian was running for the office of the US President. Should Puan Kamala win the race, we are delighted to invite her to #balikkampung and try some #nasigorengUSA."

The post was accompanied by the link to an article written by human behaviorist Rahim Said. The article, entitled "Keep Malaysia Out of Your Mouth, Tucker Carlson," criticizes American politicians and personalities like Carlson for turning the nation into the butt of a political joke whilst ignoring it's growing global footprint.

"Now, all that's left to say is this: Thanks for the shout-out, Tucker, but we're doing just fine without the attention," Said in the piece published to Weekly Echo. "And to our friends on Reddit — yes, Malaysia's officially had its 15 minutes on the U.S. campaign trail. Let's hope it doesn't become a trend."

Carlson's comments follow a slew of attacks directed at the vice president's ethnic heritage, as Republican officials have repeatedly called her racial identity into question over the course of the 2024 election cycle. Former President Trump himself has engaged in many racist tirades in which he questions Harris' biracial identity.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?" the former president said at a National Association of Black Journalists convention in July.

Originally published by Latin Times.