A southern Arizona man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Donald Trump on social media, authorities said.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, was in Cochise County on Thursday when he visited the U.S. border with Mexico as part of his campaign.

Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, of Benson, was identified as the suspect by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, reported Reuters. It is located in the same county as the border region that Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, and Trump visited in the past few weeks. He had multiple outstanding warrants from Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said.

Syvrud was subsequently booked into the Cochise county jail on a felony warrant from Graham county in Arizona for "failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of threatening for this case", the sheriff's office added. He remained in custody pending further court adjudication.

"I am not that surprised by the threat and the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys," Trump said on Thursday when asked about that threat against him in Arizona, according to The Guardian.

Despite this and the new threats, Trump stated on Thursday that he has "great respect" for the Secret Service and "the job they do." However, he acknowledged that they have made mistakes, but believes they will learn from them.

Recently, a New Hampshire man was detained in December for allegedly threatening to kill Republican presidential candidates, while a Virginia guy was accused of threatening Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in early August.

Trump was wounded in the ear during an attempted assassination in July that claimed the lives of one man and damaged two more.

The US Secret Service had been facing widespread scrutiny after the shooting, which led to the resignation of the agency's director.