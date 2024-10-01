An Arizona man is accused of decapitating his mother just hours before a planned surprise party, claiming he acted to relieve her suffering after she was "already stabbed" by an unknown assailant.

On Friday, September 27, a family member contacted police to request a welfare check after 49-year-old Teresa DeJesus Cruz Robio failed to appear at the party.

At roughly 11:45 PM, Glendale Police responded to a residence near 4400 W. Keim Dr., after Rubio's family called a locksmith to gain entry into the home.

The locksmith was able to gain access into the residence where the family discovered Rubio deceased.

Detectives quickly determined that Rubio's son, 25-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez, who had recently been released from prison, was involved.

The Phoenix Police Department located Gonzalez, and the missing car Rubio's sister had loaned her the following morning.

Gonzalez admitted to investigators that he had stabbed his mother multiple times with a kitchen knife before decapitating her.

"The 911 caller stated a family member was inside the house, was deceased, and that the victim's head had been cut off," said Glendale Police Sgt. Bryan Hoskin.

Gonzalez claimed that "the victim was already stabbed, so that's why he did it afterwards", according to Sgt, Hoskin.

Glendale police briefing on weekend homicide

Rubio's head was allegedly found by her body, which had multiple stab wounds and had been covered with a blanket, according to KTAR.

Furthermore, Gonzalez reportedly told authorities that an unknown man stabbed her first, which prompted him to kill his mother to relieve her of any pain, KNXV reported.

Gonzalez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and subsequently charged with first-degree premeditated murder and theft of means of transportation.