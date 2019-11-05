A man was stabbed in front of a Popeyes outlet in Maryland after a fight erupted over their popular chicken sandwich which recently made a comeback in their menu. He later died of his injuries, police said.

The incident was triggered by a fight on Monday at around 7 p.m. outside the restaurant’s branch in Oxon Hill, 6200 block of Livingston Road. When Prince George's County police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of the fight, they found the man with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot. He was then rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police confirmed.

According to the police, the man tried to cut in front of the line when the fight ensued.

"We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant," PGPD Director of Media Relations Jennifer Donelan said on Monday, reported Fox5. "This individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business."

Police haven't yet disclosed the identity of the victim. The investigation is underway and the suspect is reportedly still on the run.

Popeye's brought back its popular chicken sandwich on Sunday that was first introduced in August and then discontinued.

Photo: Popeyes