Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday accused House Speaker Mike Johnson of "betraying" Republican constituents following the House's voting for fresh aid to Ukraine.

The Republican Representative warned again that she would call for a vote for his removal should he fail to resign.

"Mike Johnson's leadership is over. He needs to do the right thing to resign and allow us to move forward in a controlled process. If he doesn't do so, he will be vacated," Greene said in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures".

Johnson aligned with Democrats on Saturday to propel a $95 billion foreign aid package forward after months of resistance to bringing it to the House floor.

The legislation includes a $61-billion package for Ukraine and its regional allies. The bill garnered support from 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans, securing its passage. It is now set to proceed to the Senate, where final approval is anticipated later this week.

The bill came amid strong objections from some of the Republicans.

Republican Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky have also backed Greene's motion asking Johnson to vacate. It has not yet introduced to the floor as a privileged resolution.

Should the motion be presented for consideration, the backing of the three Republican votes could potentially secure its passage if they are accompanied by unanimous support from Democratic members. However, some House Democrats have indicated their intention to vote in favor of retaining Johnson as Speaker.

On Sunday, Democrat Ro Khanna announced his plan to oppose any motion aimed at ousting Johnson from the speakership.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Khanna suggested that several other progressive Democrats might share his stance.

While acknowledging his disagreements with Speaker Johnson on various matters and his history of criticism, Khanna backed Johnson's actions in this instance, saying, "but he did the right thing here and he deserves to keep his job till the end of this term."

Meanwhile, Johnson claimed he has not sought help from any Democrats. Some of the senior Republicans are also confident that they can rely on bipartisan support to effectively quash any motion to vacate the speaker's chair.

Johnson also said on Saturday that he is not worried about a motion to vacate.

"I have to do my job. We did. I've done here what I believe to be the right thing, and that is to allow the House to work its will. And as I've said, you do the right thing and you let the chips fall where they may, and I'll continue to do that," he said.