On Monday morning, Kamala Harris supporter Mark Cuban says the polling is too close to really tell who has the edge in the presidential election and the results will depend on getting people out to vote.

But he says fellow-billionaire Elon Musk, who he has publicly feuded with, is becoming more of a factor in the race.

"It's the get out the vote and the crazy thing is that it's the Harris campaign versus Elon (Musk), not even Trump," Cuban said on CNBC Monday morning.

Musk, who has endorsed Trump, started promising $1 million a day to people in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania who sign a petition he says is in support of free speech and gun rights.

"It's innovative and it's desperate," Cuban said. "You only do that because you think you have to."

Cuban said that it could work or it could backfire for the Trump campaign. He says he looked into whether Musk's giveaway was legal and it doesn't appear to be breaking any laws but wasn't sure if it was breaking any federal election rules.

When asked about online portals that allow people to bet on the election swinging odds toward Donald Trump, Cuban noted that he is an indirect investor in the Polymarket but cautioned not to read too much into the odds.

"You're not supposed to be an American and bet on Polymarket and so it's not really an indication, I think, of anything."

Cuban says Harris should throw all of her efforts in the final two weeks of the campaign season to swing states. He says the election could come down to 5,000 people in any one state.

Cuban ended the interview by saying that he worked with the Trump administration after his 2016 win and would be willing to work with a new Trump administration because he is "America first."