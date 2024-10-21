Many of the registered voters in the U.S. think that the economy is performing poorly and that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor former president Donald Trump has got what it takes to improve it.

According to the AP NORC poll, U.S. voters are split between the two candidates, as to who is better equipped to handle the struggling economy, including concerns regarding housing, unemployment, cost of groceries and a lot more.

Out of the total registered voters, more than majority, or 62% believe that the economy is not at its best era while only the remaining 38% believe otherwise.

The views of the national economy among all adults are very similar to those of registered voters. But there are signs of improvement. In October 2022 and October 2023, about three-quarters of adults thought economy was in bad shape.

Democrats were mainly the ones driving the more positive view on the U.S. economy. Six out of 10 Democrats say that the economy is better, the number of which has actually increased from less than half the previous year. In contrast, many Republicans say that the economy is performing dismally.

Voters are split on whether they trust either Trump or Harris to handle issues like unemployment and prices of goods.

Based on the data presented by NORC, Trump still has an advantage over Harris when it comes to immigration matters. The former president has that 8-percentage point advantage on the issue. On the other hand, the vice president is doing well on three issues, primarily on election integrity, abortion policy and climate change. Here, she enjoys an advantage of at least 20 percentage points among registered voters, which she has been maintaining.

In terms of tariffs, voters favored Trump, Fortune reported.

Democratic voters are skewed towards Harris, while Republicans lean towards Trump, when it comes to being able to handle these issues.

The opinions of registered voters towards the two contending presidential candidates have not changed much when compared to the previous month. Harris and Tim Walz, were perceived more positively by voters as compared to Trump and JD Vance. Independent voters were split in their opinion on Harris, while most of them have a negative opinion on Trump. However, as to the vice presidential candidates, independent voters share similar views.