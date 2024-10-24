A homemade meal prepared by an employee caused a food poisoning incident that sent 46 workers to the hospital.

The incident occurred at NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup, Maryland.

"Preliminary indications are that the illness is related to outside food prepared by an employee and shared with others at the facility," the Howard County Health Department said.

Shortly after eating the meal, many workers began feeling sick and exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting, according to WTTG-TV,

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Monday afternoon. 46 workers were evaluated and taken to nearby hospitals.

All of the affected employees were treated and released on the same day.

"NAFCO wishes those affected a safe and speedy recovery," the company said.

The seafood distributor also clarified that this was an isolated incident and the dish that the employee prepared did not include seafood from their factory.

The company assured the public that its supply chain and products remain safe and meet high safety standards. They said that no consumers or other distributors were impacted by the poisoning.

It was not disclosed the dish the employee made that caused the food poisoning or how it was prepare.