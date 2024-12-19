A celebration of culinary excellence turned sour earlier this month when over 70 attendees of the L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants reveal party reported severe gastrointestinal illnesses.

The event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium and featured dishes from top eateries, has now been linked to a norovirus outbreak tied to contaminated oysters, L.A. Taco reported.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed that oysters from Fanny Bay Oysters, sourced by Santa Monica Seafood, were likely the cause. The oysters, originating from British Columbia, Canada, have since been recalled. Symptoms experienced by attendees included vomiting, diarrhea, chills and abdominal pain, with some reporting illness lasting several days.

Food journalist Javier Cabral described the illness as the "most horrible food poisoning" he'd ever endured.

The L.A. Times and event organizers emphasized that all vendors met food safety standards but urged affected individuals to report illnesses to aid the investigation. Public Health continues to probe the outbreak, now part of a broader multi-jurisdictional investigation into contaminated oysters.