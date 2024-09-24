A Massachusetts landlord is facing two charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly driving a bulldozer into his rental property with his tenant still inside.

According to the Newbury Port News, John Sanborn, 77, visited his North Shore tenant on September 14 and asked if her boyfriend was living at the house. Sanborn didn't believe her when she said no and demanded an extra $500 per month in rent.

The landlord left angry, and then threatened to level the house. Shortly after the fight, Sanborn reportedly drove into the home with a bulldozer.

The tenant later told the authorities she believes the landlord was intoxicated at the time.

When Salisbury police arrived at the scene they immediately arrested Sanborn. In addition to the assault and battery charges, he was also charged with disorderly conduct and for having a firearm and ammunition on his person.

According to the Newbury Port News, Salisbury police officer Patrick Szymkowski found a loaded .38 caliber revolver in Sanborn's pocket. Police also confiscated two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition.

When Szymkowski asked him about the incident, Sanborn said he had a "lot of trouble with them people."

The house was ruled unlivable by firefighters soon after the incident. The following day, Building Inspector Robert Sleproy condemned what was left of the home.

Sanborn was released and ordered to cease contact with the tenants. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 16 for a pretrial hearing.