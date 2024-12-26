Former Rep. Matt Gaetz on Christmas outlined his "take aways" from the House Ethics Committee's report, refuting the claims that he paid a 17-year-old girl for sex, but admitted to helping a woman he had a sexual relationship with get a passport.

"Merry Christmas," the Florida Republican wrote Wednesday on X. "A few take aways from the House Ethics Report."

Gaetz, who resigned from the House last month after President-elect tapped him to serve as attorney general, has reiterated his innocence in the face of the explosive allegations included in the 42-page report released on Monday.

After the report was released, he admitted that he "probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have" when he was single.

The Justice Department did not bring charges against Gaetz.

"The alleged 'prostitutes' testified that there was never an agreement to exchange sex for money with me," Gaetz wrote on X in the holiday posting.

After the report was released, the 42-year-old Gaetz asked: "Giving funds to someone you are dating - that they didn't ask for - and that isn't 'charged' for sex is now prostitution?!?"

The former representative also posted a series of comments challenging allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl - identified as Victim A, at a party in the summer of 2017.

"The Committee received testimony that Victim A and Representative Gaetz had sex twice during the party, including at least once in the presence of other party attendees," according to the report.

It noted that she got $400 in cash from Gaetz that evening.

Gaetz said the "minor victim" says he was at a party "where the community gate logs show otherwise."

He also claimed the "minor victim" abandoned allegations against his friend as part of a civil suit when challenged by "her inconsistent statement."

Gaetz also accused the "minor victim" of trying to "shake me down for money."

Addressing that he helped get a passport for a woman he had a sexual relationship with, he said, "I regularly did this for Floridians in a travel bind, as was my job."

But the report said: "The woman was not his constituent, and the case was not handled in the same manner as similar passport assistance cases."

Gaetz also admitted that he "provided financial support" to women he dated when he was in his 30s.

The report said Gaetz paid out more than $90,000 to 12 different women from 2017 to 2020 via cash, checks or in payments on cash apps like Venmo and PayPal "likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use."

Gaetz also added that President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland "investigated me for years without accusing me of any crime."