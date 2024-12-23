Former Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly attempting to get a restraining order to block the House Ethics Committee from releasing a report on an investigation into him after excerpts of the final report leaked.

The filing at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia claims it would be "unconstitutional" to release an "investigative report containing potentially defamatory allegations," NBC News reported.

Gaetz claims the release would be in violation of the committee's own rules and would "irreparably hurt" his reputation.

The former Florida representative faced several allegations, including sexual misconduct, using campaign funds for personal use and accepting bribes.

During the Ethics Committee's investigation, a woman reportedly testified that Gaetz had sex with her when she was 17.

The report contained a list of allegations of sex- and drug-fueled parties, including a trip to the Bahamas where he allegedly used ecstasy and had sex with four women, CBS News reported.

The Florida Republican has admitted to "womanizing" more than he should have in a post to X last week but continued to deny allegations that he had sexual encounters with underage women.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court - which is why no such claim was ever made in court," Gaetz wrote in the tweet posted Wednesday morning.

Gaetz's statement came after the House Ethics Committee reversed its decision to withhold its report on his conduct from being published, sources told CNN.

The Trump supporter withdrew his name for consideration to become Attorney General after it became apparent he wouldn't have enough Republican support to be confirmed.