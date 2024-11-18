The father of Matt Gaetz has claimed that his son was not seeking the position of attorney general before Donald Trump reportedly called and offered it to him.

"I think it's fair to say Matt was not seeking the job," said Don Gaetz, a businessman and fellow lawmaker who was recently elected to the Florida state Senate, in an interview with Politico.

The 76-year-old said he was given "no prior warning" before his son called him saying "that the president just offered me the attorney generalship," as reported by Politico.

Trump's nomination was met with immediate backlash from politicians across the aisles. Many have since called for the House Ethics Committee report that had been investigating allegations of sex trafficking to be released.

Matt Gaetz has since resigned from his position in Congress following his nomination, just as the committee had be preparing to vote on whether or not to release the report. He has continually denied the allegations.

"Matt has been investigated by the House Ethics Committee, the Department of Justice, the Federal Elections Commission and probably the Rotary Club," Don Gaetz told the outlet. "He's been investigated by everyone for more than two years and there's never been any reason to be charged with anything and he's denied all these fraudulent politically motivated allegations."

A prior investigation into Matt Gaetz's allegations done by the Department of Justice ended with no charges being filed.

