A recent campaign stunt by former President Donald Trump of him working at a Pennsylvania McDonald's has spurred mixed reactions from both fast-food workers and patrons in New York who have pointed out concerns about his age and food safety practices.

During a visit to a McDonald's franchise, Trump put on an apron and attempted to serve fries alongside employees. As other employees watched Trump, they immediately noticed several laughable things he did, the New York Times reported.

Critics were quick to point out Trump's age-related limitations. Venus Rodriguez, a McDonald's general manager in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, told the outlet that it was not a safe idea to have a 78-year-old working the fryer.

Many in the industry noticed Trump's lack of familiarity with the job, including health code violations such as not wearing gloves or a hairnet. While many did appreciate the gesture, others were critical, suggesting it undermined the hard work of fast-food employees.

David Ye, who has worked in the fast food industry for several years, pointed out that Trump was preparing the food incorrectly.

"The box is, like, backwards," Ye told the Times. "He doesn't seem to know how to do it."

Kishia, a McDonald's manager in Flatbush, New York, mocked the way Trump handled seasoning the fries.

"You don't throw salt like that," Kishia said. "Somebody could have been behind him, you know?"

The publicity surrounding the event will likely continue to spur varied reactions and conversations as the election approaches.

