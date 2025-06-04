McDonald's reignited a fast-food rivalry this week by announcing the long-awaited return of its Snack Wraps just one day after Popeyes launched its own Chicken Wraps, prompting fans to ask: "Is this war?"

Popeyes unveiled its new Chicken Wraps on Monday, June 2, touting three flavor options—Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard, the New York Post reported. But just 24 hours later, on June 3, McDonald's dropped a bomb of its own: Its beloved Snack Wraps are officially returning to menus nationwide on July 10.

The back-to-back announcements sent fans into a frenzy on social media, where users joked about a looming "wrap battle" and praised McDonald's timing as a strategic power move. X quickly lit up with memes, reactions, and calls for a full-on fast food war—some asking "Is this war?" while others pledged loyalty to their wrap of choice.

first Popeyes and now McDonalds? call that a wrap battle 😭😭 — cj ⚡️ (@whoisceejayy) June 3, 2025

Is this a FF war ? — GODS FAVORITE (@MIKEFRMQNZ) June 3, 2025

McDonalds when they saw Popeyes entering the snack wrap territory... pic.twitter.com/sI6BZAtb7o — Xtina (@Charmqn2004) June 3, 2025

This Popeyes and McDonald's beef over the new chicken wrap really showed me RDC undefeated. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RZSL4L9307 pic.twitter.com/3CQWVuqVTQ — ross (@roasts100) June 3, 2025

Though the chains haven't publicly acknowledged each other, the rapid-fire releases have sparked speculation that McDonald's may have moved to reclaim dominance in the wrap game after years of customers pleading for the Snack Wrap's return. Popeyes, for its part, appears unbothered.

Originally published on Latin Times