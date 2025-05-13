President Donald Trump began his four-day Middle East tour on Tuesday, receiving a warm welcome from Saudi Arabian officials during his first stop that quickly went viral.

Trump landed in the nation's capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday accompanied by fighter jets provided by the Saudi Arabian government. He was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, a symbolic honor extended to the nation's allies.

Saudi Arabian officials continued rolling out the red carpet by providing a McDonald's bus for Trump. It seemed photos of the president working a McDonald's drive-thru while campaigning in October 2024 and serving menu items at White House banquets throughout his first term made their way to the Middle East, and social media users could not get enough.

"Yes, it's a mobile @McDonalds here in Riyadh," journalist Mike Wagenheim said in a video shared Tuesday, sparking a wave of jokes.

"They pulled up the McDonald's 18 wheeler for Donny 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," an X user wrote.

"Instead of rolling out the red carpet for President Trump, the Saudi's rolled out the Golden Arches! Love it! 😂" a second added.

"This has America written all over it! 🤣" another joked.

"If the Saudis gift that to Trump it might one up the new AF1 replacement from (Qatar)," a fourth X user stated, referencing Trump recently accepting the Qatari royal family's $400 million private jet to use as Air Force One.

It is unclear if President Trump had time to feast on a McDonald's meal before closing a historic $142 billion arms deal with the Saudi government, per Time Magazine.

Originally published on Latin Times