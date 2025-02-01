A medical jet with six people aboard, including a pediatric patient, crashed in Philadelphia moments after takeoff Friday evening, exploding into a fireball that engulfed nearby vehicles and homes, according to reports.

The LearJet 55 had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it crashed around 6 p.m., the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

It had been in the air for about 30 seconds before crashing three miles away from the airport, NBC 10 reported.

The aircraft, owned by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, had been carrying six people: four crew and two passengers, a young girl who was returning to Mexico after getting life-saving treatment, and her mother, the report said.

The company, in a posting on LinkedIn, said "there were no survivors" and offered its "heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy" to the families.

At least six people were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital as firefighters sought to douse flames at six houses, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The jet was heading to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, the Federal Aviation Administration said on X.

It was traveling to Tijuana, Mexico, NBC 10 reported.

Everyone on board was from Mexico.

Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold said the four crew were experienced, noting that everyone taking part in the flights go through rigorous training.

"When an incident like this happens, it's shocking and surprising," Gold told NBC 10. "All of the aircraft are maintained, not a penny is spared because we know our mission is so critical."

The crash comes just two days after a collision involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people.

Originally published on Latin Times